Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of U traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.79. 18,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,393 shares of company stock worth $70,153,754 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

