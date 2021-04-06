United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

