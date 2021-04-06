United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $176.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $177.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

