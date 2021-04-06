United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 139,366 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,366 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

