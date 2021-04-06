United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,424 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.