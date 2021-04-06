United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 965 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

