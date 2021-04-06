United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,651 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $330.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.95 and a 200 day moving average of $302.14. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

