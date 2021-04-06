Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

