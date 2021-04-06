Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.70 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $336.29 million and $10.70 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

