Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

