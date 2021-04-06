UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 74,436 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Zoom Video Communications worth $221,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

