UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $254.08 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $254,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $298.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.75 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average is $335.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

