UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $238,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

