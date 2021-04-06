UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $230,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

