UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 309,126 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $198,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

