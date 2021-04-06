Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $908.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.