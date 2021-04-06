Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 19,221 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

