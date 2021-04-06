Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 16,202 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

