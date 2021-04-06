Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $404,000 Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

