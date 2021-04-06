Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $392,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period.

RSX stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

