Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock worth $572,782. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

SEAS stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.