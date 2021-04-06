Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

