Truist Securities Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.63.

CMG traded up $39.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,491.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,437.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,369.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $630.07 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

