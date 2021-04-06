Truist Financial Corp Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,726 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ED opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.