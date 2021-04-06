Truist Financial Corp Has $10.69 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $547.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.04 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.