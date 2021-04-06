Truist Financial Corp Acquires 22,675 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

DRI opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.