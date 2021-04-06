Truist Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,509.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $41.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,493.76. 3,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,437.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $630.07 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

