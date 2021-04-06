Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,043.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $268,233.80 and approximately $4,043.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

