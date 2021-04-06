TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.16 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TrueChain has a market cap of $26.16 million and $13.85 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00672377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

