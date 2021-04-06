tru Independence LLC Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.