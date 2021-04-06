tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $388.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

