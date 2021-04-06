tru Independence LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

