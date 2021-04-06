tru Independence LLC Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $97,873,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.