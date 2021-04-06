TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.04 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

