TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of PZA remained flat at $$26.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,571. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

