TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF accounts for about 2.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSJ traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. 44,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,101. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $187.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

