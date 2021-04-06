TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 5,312 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,714. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

