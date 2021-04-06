Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 35,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,904. Tronox has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

