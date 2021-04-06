TRON (TRX) Trading 109.1% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and approximately $12.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 109.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

