TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

