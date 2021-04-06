TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.35

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 203043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.10.

Several research firms have commented on TA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.85.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

