Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

TT stock opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

