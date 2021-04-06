Traders Purchase Large Volume of FutureFuel Call Options (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,028% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

NYSE:FF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

