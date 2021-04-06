Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $509.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $309.48 and a 52-week high of $512.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

