Traders Buy Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average volume of 1,031 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 136.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 978.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 187,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

