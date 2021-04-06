Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $673,196.

TOU opened at C$24.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

