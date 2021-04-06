Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,297 shares of company stock worth $48,330,709. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

