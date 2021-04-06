TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

