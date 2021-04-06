Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 3.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 33,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,823,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.