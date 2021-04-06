thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TKA stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €11.41 ($13.42). 2,289,744 shares of the stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.28 and its 200 day moving average is €7.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

